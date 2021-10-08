Investigators to return to site of Seffner home explosion that seriously injured 2

A man and a woman remain hospitalized following Thursday’s house explosion in Seffner. Investigators are expected to return to the neighborhood Friday morning to determine what caused it.

Overnight, yellow caution tape was still draped around the site. Hillsborough County deputies were patrolling the area during those hours, making sure no one disturbs the disaster area.

The explosion occurred near King Charles Circle and King Richard Court just after 4 p.m.. It’s remains unclear whether there were any kind of explosives inside the home at the time of the blast.

Neighbors told FOX 13 they heard a loud boom, and felt their homes shake. They also said they saw a thick plume of smoke. Many of them rushed over to try to help or to call 911.

Half of the Seffner home was reduced to rubble. The garage door was blown all the way across the street, and at least one vehicle inside was damaged. Soon, witnesses realized people were still inside the destroyed home.

"When I came around the corner, my mouth dropped," neighbor Michael Bristow told FOX 13. "We're seeing everybody running and stuff like that. And then all you see is like the pieces of the house, like everywhere, like falling apart and you see water squirting everywhere."

An eyewitness said some heroic neighbors, along with deputes, pulled the woman and man from the wreckage.

"She was just hysterical and really panicking. The gentleman, however, looked like to me he sustained more injuries because he was covered in blood. And he was kind of dazed a little bit," Bristow recalled. "The house can be replaced, but lives cannot. So thank God and I pray that they'll be OK."

First responders rushed the pair to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Neighbors said they never saw any fire, just the explosion. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the sheriff’s office and ATF are all assisting in the investigation.