‘It ended in tragedy’: Lakeland rapper shot at album release party, family says

A Lakeland rapper with a promising future was shot and killed at his own album release party, according to his family.

The family of 25-year-old Raheem Bacon says he was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning that sent another woman to the hospital in critical condition.

"Why? Because now a son is gone. A father is gone, a nephew is gone, a cousin is gone, a talented musician is gone, a friend is gone. And for what reason?" His aunt Brandy Allen-Gomez said.

The family says he was celebrating the release of his new music with a party at Jade Fox Lounge. Lakeland police say they are investigating what happened, but Bacon’s family says there’s nothing that will bring back the light of their family.

"We are completely broken as a family, because we don’t, we don't understand it. We don't get it. This was not supposed to happen," his aunt Elecia Crawford Sullivan said.

Raheem was the younger brother of professional basketball player Dwayne Bacon, but his family says he was creating his own path in the music industry. Known professionally as "350Heem" he signed with Motown Records and was making a name for himself.

"He called me when he signed his deal with Motown. He said ‘auntie, what your mortgage payment is.’ He said, 'I can't pay off your house, but I got two mortgage payments for you,'" Crawford Sullivan said.

They said that’s who Raheem was, a young man who deeply cared for his family, two young children and his hometown.

"He was a ball of love and goofball laughter," Allen-Gomez said. "He loved family, he loved music. He loved his community. He was a proud young man and a hardworking young man and a loving father."

FOX 13 spoke with the owner of Jade Fox Lounge who said they are shocked by what happened as the night was ending.

"We are shocked by this tragedy. We’ve been open since 2018 and have never experienced anything like this," Jian Zhang, the owner of Jade Fox Lounge, said in a statement to FOX 13. "The incident happened outside in the parking lot. We search all patrons before entering our business and don’t control what people keep in their vehicles. We have turned over security footage to the Lakeland Police Department."

Zhang said the business is closed with no reopening date at this time.

Lakeland police initially took 23-year-old Jamilah Johnson in custody after a gun was found at the scene. Officers announced Tuesday Johnson was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon in connection with the incident.

Police didn’t elaborate further, saying additional charges could be forthcoming.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Detective Neal Robertson at neal.roberston@lakelandgov.net.