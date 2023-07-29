25-year-old killed in shooting at Jade Fox Lounge, suspect taken into custody

article

One person was killed in a shooting in Lakeland on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Police say the incident occurred around 1:51 a.m. at the Jade Fox Lounge on 3010 Lakeland Highlands Road.

One victim, a 25-year-old male, was taken to the hospital, where he passed away due to his injuries, according to authorities.

Police say a second victim, a 48-year-old female, suffered critical injuries and is still in the hospital.

According to authorities, Jamilah Johnson, age 23, has been taken into custody, after a gun was found at the scene.

Detectives say the gun was reported stolen in 2015.

Johnson has been charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to authorities.

Detectives are still gathering evidence to determine if anyone else was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Detective Neal Robertson at neal.roberston@lakelandgov.net.