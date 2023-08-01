Reward offered for Polk County woman considered 'missing endangered': Authorities

A Polk County woman who was last heard from in June is now being considered "missing endangered" by investigators.

Heartland Crime Stoppers and an anonymous donor are now offering a combined $4,000 reward for any information in the disappearance of 38-year-old Tonya Whipp.

Tonya Whipp.

The search for Whipp began intensifying last week as authorities with the Auburndale Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were seen collecting evidence behind a mobile home park on Rose Street.

Last week's scene of FDLE search behind mobile home park on Rose Street. Investigators confirmed it was connected to Tonya Whipp's case.

The private search group "We Are the Essentials" has also been focusing in on Whipp's case for several weeks as her family has clamored for answers. They told Auburndale police they believe she was last in the area around Rose Street June 6 and may have been visiting a friend in one of the trailers.

The group also hosted a vigil for Whipp Tuesday evening with dozens from the community joining.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

They said she was last heard from between May 28 and June 1, and lives in the Auburndale area where she was last seen. Whipp is a white female, approximately 5'7" and has light brown hair, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Wall or Seymour at (863) 965-5555 or by emailing cwall@auburndalefl.com or kseymour@auburndalefl.com.

To remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-8477 or by clicking here.