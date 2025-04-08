Expand / Collapse search

'It's Not Scared!' Thrill seekers gather for a chance to feed friendly squirrel at theme park

By Joyce Wong
Published  April 8, 2025 3:12pm EDT
FOX 13 News

ORLANDO, Fla. - A friendly squirrel delighted visitors at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida, on April 7, by taking food directly from park-goers’ hands.

Video filmed by Shane Shifflett shows the bold squirrel munching on offered snacks.

"It’s not scared of people!" a woman is heard saying as the squirrel grabbed its snack before running away.

Shifflett told Storyful: "We sat down and started eating chips and here comes a very friendly squirrel so we started feeding it chips."

