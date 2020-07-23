'It's not the right time': Trump cancels RNC in Jacksonville

President Trump announced hs is canceling the Jacksonville component of the Republican National Convention due to a surge of coronavirus cases in Florida.

The president said the timing "is not right" to hold a convention in the Sunshine State.

Trump's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for just four hours on Aug. 24. Florida was to have hosted four nights of programming and parties that Trump had hoped would be a "four-night infomercial" for his reelection.

"We didn't want to take any chances," Trump said, noting he had informed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of his decision. "I just felt it was wrong to have people going to what turned out to be a hotspot... I have to protect the American people."

Trump moved the ceremonial portions of the GOP convention to Florida last month amid a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding an event indoors with maskless supporters. But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.

Trump said he would deliver an acceptance speech in an alternate form, potentially online.

“It’s a different world, and it will be for a little while," Trump said, explaining his decision. “To have a big convention is not the right time," Trump added.

Poll finds 3 in 4 Americans support face mask requirements

A survey of Floridians by Quinnipiac University said a majority of respondents felt Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened the state "too quickly." However, when asked if DeSantis should issue a stay-at-home order, results were split with 49% supporting the idea, and 48% opposing.

The poll also found widespread support for masks, with 79% of residents supporting a statewide face covering mandate, while just 20% opposed such a measure.

“There is overwhelming support for requiring face masks among all ages and every other listed demographic group,” university researchers noted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.