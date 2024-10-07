‘It’s a punch in the gut’: Sarasota and Manatee Counties prepare for Hurricane Milton on the heels of Helene

Just two weeks ago, Hurricane Helene left a path of damage on Anna Maria Island. Now, Hurricane Milton is poised to bring worse.

William Tokajer, the Chief of Police in Holmes Beach, described how his community is dealing with the prospect of two devastating hurricanes in such a short timeframe.

READ MORE: Hurricane Milton tracker: Storm rapidly strengthens into strong Category 5, winds up to 180 mph

"This is devastating," Tokajer said. "It’s a punch in the gut for everybody out here that has been working so hard to rehab their houses and to get them ready so they can do reconstruction."

Hurricane Helene damaged most homes and businesses along Bradenton Beach, Holmes Beach and Anna Maria Islands.

William Tokajer, Chief of Police in Holmes Beach, urging residents of Holmes Beach to evacuate the community.

Hurricane Milton is poised to bring an even stronger storm surge to the area, and the Holmes Beach Police Department is leaving the island on Tuesday night as water, electricity, and sewer services will be shut off.

Tokajer had a final message to residents in Holmes Beach.

"If they chose that, then they get what they’ve got coming to them. It’s going to be a bad storm," Tokajer said. "It looks like it’s hitting us directly. This is not the place you want to be here."

Tokajer said, "Don’t stay here, don’t call us. We aren’t going to be able to help you."

In Sarasota, Robarts Arena welcomed linemen who were sent to the area to prepare to restore electricity once Milton passed. In neighborhoods near the Pinecraft Community, Eric Schlabach and his sons secured what they could.

"[We’re] just preparing. Putting lost stuff away. Hopefully, the winds don’t take it away," Schlabach said.

According to Schlabach, Hurricane Debby flooded the area just months ago, and that storm never exceeded tropical storm status.

"It’s a resilient neighborhood. There are good people everywhere. The community really came together, and we felt it," Schlabach said. "A lot of the neighbors felt it. Whatever happens will happen, but we can still come together and try to rebuild and move forward, hopefully with minimal damage."

This year’s hurricane season has brought many emotions to those in Sarasota and Manatee Counties, and those who live here are strong and ready for the sun to shine once more.

Schlabach hoped everyone in his community had found safer ground before the storm.

"Worry brings out the worst in people. Worry is part of life, but it generally doesn’t go well. I just hope everybody has a safe place," Schlabach said.



STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: