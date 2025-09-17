Bradenton man arrested for DUI, aggravated assault after burn out at downtown intersection

The Brief The Bradenton Police Department said 28-year-old Juan Leon caused thousands of dollars of damage to a crosswalk after a 100-foot burn-out. Leon faces charges of DUI, reckless driving and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Leon told officers he did the burn-out to "impress girls."



The Bradenton Police Department said a man was showing off, but he got the wrong kind of attention, and it landed him in jail.

Juan Leon, 28, faces a number of charges after burning out at a downtown intersection.

Bradenton Police Chief Josh Cramer calls the driver's stunt, stupid.

What they're saying:

"I always talk about decisions. This guy made a decision to drive drunk. He then drove at officers. He then recklessly drove down where there’s a lot of pedestrians leaving bars," said Cramer.

Officers with the Bradenton Police Department's Crime Reduction Team were just down the street and heard the truck's engine revving up. They caught up to it just as it was burning out.

"100-plus feet of burn out. That will be thousands of dollars in damage to the crosswalk, the man hours to clean it up. It’s just a stupid decision," said Cramer.

The reason for it?

Leon told officers it was to quote 'impress girls.'

"That's stupid. Do something smarter. Do something better," said Cramer.

Instead, Cramer said Leon now faces multiple charges, including DUI, reckless driving and three counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill.

"If you do something like that to get attention, the only attention you will get is law enforcement," said Cramer.

What's next:

Leon bonded out of the Manatee County Jail and has pleaded not guilty.

He will be back in court on October 31 for his arraignment.