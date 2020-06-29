Jacksonville passes mandatory mask order weeks before Republican National Convention

The city of Jacksonville has passed a mandatory mask order, several weeks ahead of the Republican National Convention.

The new mandate takes effect 5 p.m. Monday, requiring the public to wear masks in all indoor public spaces and wherever people cannot socially distance.

"Healthcare experts advise that masks and cloth face coverings that help slow the spread from individuals with COVID-19 to vulnerable populations, including from those who are asymptomatic," the city's Facebook page read. "We continue to urge everyone to practice personal responsibility and do their part to help stop the spread of this virus."

The new order follows several days of record-breaking numbers of new coronavirus cases in the state, and comes several weeks before the city is set to host the Republican National Convention.

President Trump had called for moving the RNC from North Carolina after Gov. Roy Cooper said a full-scale convention would not be allowed due to concerns about the virus.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry threw his city's name into the hat for consideration, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced his support for moving the convention to the Sunshine State.

“This is particularly special and important as we come out of COVID-19,” Curry told Fox News. “This is an opportunity to get people back to work, it’s also an opportunity to showcase our city.”

Curry told Fox News that the convention will have an estimated $100 million economic impact on Jacksonville.