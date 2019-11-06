Jam's Café helped Spring Hill woman through health scare

It wasn’t a friend’s suggestion, or a sense of adventure that drove one FOX 13 viewer to Jam’s Café in Spring Hill. It was uniquely personal – and actually medical.

Barbara Nordine shared a meal with Chip Brewster and told him her story while enjoying a brunch fit for any occasion.

After she suffered a heart attack, Barbara found it difficult to stand in the kitchen to cook. She’s also diabetic, so she has specific dietary needs.

But on this trip, Chip tried the most decadent brunch items Jam’s has to offer. He started with a Reuben sandwich, fries, and slaw. And he had to try the French toast, which is deep-fried and covered with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Between the service and the selection, Jam’s was just what Barbara needed to get her through a tough time in her life.

Jam’s Café is located at 4185 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill, Florida. It’s open Saturday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and Fridays 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.