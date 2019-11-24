Jesuit High students pack Thanksgiving meals for hundreds of families in need

Students at Jesuit High School in Tampa are helping to feed hundreds of families this holiday season.

The school cafeteria transformed into an assembling hub Sunday morning, as students and parents picked up and packed up boxes full of Thanksgiving essentials.

"Every year we try to give our kids an example, a goal for themselves to look beyond themselves and to look out into our community," said Community Service Director Andy Wood.

The boxes included everything a family might need to make a Thanksgiving meal, including a frozen turkey and a $20 Walmart gift card. This year the school is packing more boxes and feeding more families than they have in past years.

"We're going to feed 280 families," Wood explained. "Every year we try to get better and better and collect more and more money so we can try to feed more families."

Not only are the high school students getting into the holiday giving spirit, they're learning valuable lessons too.

"It's great that we're helping this many more people," said senior Alonso Parker. "You know, you get that good feeling inside of yourself."

The boxes are being delivered to several Boys and Girls Clubs in Hillsborough County, and through the Migrant Education Program for distribution.

