JetBlue passengers will be required to wear face masks

article

Flying in a post-quarantine world will most likely require face masks for the foreseeable future.

JetBlue is now the first major US airline to require passengers to wear face masks on flights as a part of new safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting May 4th, all customers are required to wear a mask that covers both their face and mouth.

“This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others,” said JetBlue President and Chief Operating Officer, Joanna Geraghty, “We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well.”

This new policy will require customers to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning.

It’s already required for crew members to wear face masks during the flight.

American Airlines announced they are also making face masks mandatory for their flight crews, and will provide personal protective gear and sanitizer to their passengers. The release said nothing about making masks mandatory for passengers.