Latest dangerous incident involving lithium-ion batteries at Tampa children's hospital

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital will reopen their outpatient facility on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard on Monday after firefighters were able to contain smoldering lithium-ion batteries that were leaking hydrogen.

Appointments were canceled on Thursday and Friday while the building was secured by firefighters who worked for hours to remove a bank of thirty batteries, which weighed 100 lbs. each.

The batteries were a backup supply for an MRI machine and may have been damaged by a power surge that hit the day before.

RELATED: 13 injured after gas from lithium-ion battery bundle prompts hazmat call at Tampa children’s clinic

Three were injured and 80 were evacuated.

"The danger multiplies with the number of batteries," said USF professor of engineering Yogi Goswami.

Lithium-ion batteries are prevalent because they're efficient.

Thursday's incident is the latest dangerous incident involving lithium-ion batteries.

Firefighters in New York City responded to more than 200 e-scooter fires which killed six people.

In 2022, the FAA says there were 62 incidents aboard planes.

READ: Electric vehicle battery myths v. facts: The debate over ‘green’

Experts warn that as soon as a battery starts feeling hot or expanding in size to stop using it immediately.

The US is funding battery research to find even safer alternatives.

Tesla batteries have also caught fire, though the federal government says it happens rarely.

"I don't want to cause a lot of concern in people's minds because most batteries are safe batteries," said Goswami.

Lithium-ion batteries are so prevalent now because of how efficient they are in generating power relative to their small size and weight.

Experts say that if a battery starts feeling or expanding it should stop being used.

UF professor Katerina Aifantis points out lithium-ion batteries have exploded during hurricanes, and argues more research is needed to find an even safer form of portable, highly efficient energy.

"The US is funding battery research at the moment," she said. "Usually though, what they like to fund is the next technology."

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue used a pallet lift to move the bank of batteries out of the children's hospital.

They then rendered the hydrogen inert with a neutralizing agent.