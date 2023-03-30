Joint Base Andrews lockdown lifted after report of armed person on base

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A lockdown was lifted at Joint Base Andrews (JBA) in Prince George's County after reports of an armed individual on base Thursday.

According to JBA's Facebook page, the armed individual was spotted around 2:30 p.m. near the base's housing area.

Around 4:20 p.m. the base's Twitter posted an update saying that there was no active shooter on the base, adding that no shots were fired.

The confirmed around 5:15 p.m. that the lockdown had been partially lifted. Officials say it will be fully lifted at 6:00 p.m.

Authorities say no suspect was taken into custody.

They add that there will be an increased security presence on the base.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.