Judge: Attorney can access explicit photos of suspect's ex-wife as part of voyeurism defense

Julia Roth is a proud mother and grandmother. She says the same goes for her son, Justin Stueve.

“His children are his biggest passion,” Roth said. “He enjoys and devotes all of his free time to his children.”

But there is no more free time for Stueve. He was arrested and charged with several counts of sexual battery and video voyeurism.

Prosecutors say the victim was his wife. The two are now divorced and Stueve faces several felony charges that could send him away for life.

"I personally don't feel he's capable of doing something like this, although what happens in the bedroom should stay in the bedroom," Roth continued.

Prosecutor Jessica Couvertier says Stueve secretly photographed his wife in sexual positions while she was unconscious. Couvertier says the victim doesn't remember a thing.

The only reason she knew about it, they say, is she discovered a thumb drive on a windowsill and couldn't believe what was on it.

During a hearing, Couvertier described the images as graphic and explicit and refused to hand them over to the defense. "These images are degrading to this victim, demoralizing to this victim, and should absolutely not be re-copied.”

But Stueve’s attorney says his client had consent to take the photographs and they have a right to get their hands on them, no matter how disturbing they may be.

"These images are the entirety of the case,” Adam Bantner insisted. “They are absolutely necessary for us to view and to go over without the state looking over our shoulder.”

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Mark Kiser ruled the defense will be allowed to have a copy of the images -- with certain restrictions in place.

Meanwhile, Julia Roth is left picking up the pieces of a shattered family. She says after her son's contentious divorce, she hasn't been able to see her grandchildren and now her son's freedom may be taken too.

"My biggest sorrow is losing the children. They are my heart,” she added.