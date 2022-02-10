Jury seated after judge demands lawyers make their selections in Curtis Reeves trial

After four days of methodical and exhaustive selection, a jury has finally been seated in the trial of Curtis Reeves for the 2014 shooting of Chad Oulson in a Wesley Chapel movie theater.

The 10 jurors were selected at 6:30 Thursday night, four days after 80 potential jurors showed up to the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City.

Seating a jury shifted to a high gear Thursday afternoon after Pasco-Pinellas County Circuit Court Judge Susan Gardner Barthle showed her aggravation and put her foot down.

She demanded that lawyers on both sides pick the jury before Friday, allowing everyone three days before opening statements begin Monday morning.

PREVIOUS: Every opinion counts on day 3 of Curtis Reeves jury selection

"We are going to finish. We are not going home at 5 o’clock and starting up tomorrow morning with our selections. These people are gonna know this afternoon, by the time we get done here, whether they’re coming back tomorrow as jurors or whether they’re done. So we are getting a jury today. That's it," Barthle said.

The jury consists of four men and two women.

Florida 6th Circuit Court judge Susan Gardner Barthle (R) presides over the first day of jury selection for former Tampa Police Captain Curtis Reeves (L) for his second-degree murder trial on Monday, Feb 7, 2022, at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Cent Expand

MORE: Day 2 of Curtis Reeves jury selection brings questions about jurors' feelings toward guns, police

Four alternates were also selected: three women and one man.

The makeup of the jury is primarily white, with one Hispanic person, and ranges in ages from late 30s to early 60s.