Judge denies bond for teen accused in deadly crash following high-speed chase in stolen truck

A Tampa judge denied bond to a 15-year-old accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen truck that ended in a deadly Plant City crash.

Calvin Sanford, 15, will stay behind bars until his trial. The decision by the judge comes after hours of testimony on Thursday.

At the bond hearing, Daniel Moreno, whose mother, Maria Torres, was killed in the crash, urged the judge to keep the teen in jail.

"I would just hate for someone else to lose a mom," explained Moreno.

Prosecutors said Sanford and three other minors stole a truck on March 12. Officer Darrin Gibson with the Tampa Police Department spotted the stole truck in East Tampa, and from there, the chase was on. The officer said he could barely keep up with the truck at times.

The high-speed chase ended in Plant City, when prosecutors said Sanford crashes into a black Honda Civic, killing Torres.

"My mother-in-law, she was just hanging out of the vehicle and just like, it was just the worst thing," said Christopher Foottit, Torres' son-in-law who was behind the wheel of the Honda Civic when the crash happened.

Sanford was arrested following the crash, but one boy, Christopher Small, took off running. Investigators said he was eventually caught.

Small was on the witness stand during the bond hearing and didn't want to testify. He later returned appointed finger at Sanford as the driver of the stolen truck.