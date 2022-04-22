Teen arrested in deadly crash that ended police chase from Tampa to Plant City, deputies say

article

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a deadly crash that ended a police chase from Tampa to Plant City back in March, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Detectives said Calvin Sanford, 15, was behind the wheel of a stolen Nissan Frontier on March 12 when the truck crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Turkey Creek Road and Trapnell Road in Plant City. The suspect was leading police on a chase that started within the City of Tampa.

The crash killed the passenger of the other vehicle involved, according to HCSO officials.

"If you are old enough to commit felony crimes, then you are old enough to face the punishments," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "In just 15 short years, this teenager has sadly chosen a life of crime, and his reckless behavior led to the death of an innocent person. He must now accept the very serious consequences of his actions, and we will work to ensure that this suspect will feel the full force of the law."

Sanford and three other juveniles were in the stolen vehicle trying to get away from deputies on foot after the crash, investigators said. They were apprehended by police.

Hillsborough County deputies said Sanford has seven prior felonies, including burglary of a conveyance, grand theft of a firearm, and resisting arrest. He was arrested Thursday on unrelated burglary and grand theft charges, HCSO confirmed they added a vehicular homicide charge as well.

None of the other juveniles in the stolen vehicle have been charged, deputies said.