Junior League's Young Entrepreneurship Program application deadline approaching

It might be August, but planning for the Junior League of Tampa's Holiday Gift Market is ramping up, with an important deadline approaching for young entrepreneurs.

Applications for the JLT's Young Entrepreneurship Program must be received by midnight, August 30.

In a news release, the organization said the program, "offers a unique and valuable opportunity for one selected female entrepreneur," including selection to be a merchant of the 2020 Holiday Gift Market Online Marketplace, a $3,000 grant from the Dorothea Adell Tinsley family foundation and an ad in the 2020 Holiday Gift Market Online Marketplace.

JLT President Meghan McGuire, who recently spoke with FOX 13's Linda Hurtado, said this is a great opportunity for small business owners, many of whom are struggling during the pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the JLT said it has reimagined the 2020 Holiday Gift Market as an "exciting virtual event and shopping marketplace," offering participants "an opportunity to support small businesses, engage in interactive virtual experiences ad contribute to JLT community projects, which have helped donate more than $1 million to the Tampa Bay community during the last 15 years."

The Holiday Gift Market, which typically draws thousands of visitors to the Florida State Fair Grounds, will take place in November and be accessible via phone, tablet or computer. Tickets will go on sale September 1 and can be purchased at holidaygiftmarket.org.

More details, including exact dates, will be provided by the HGM Committee early this fall.