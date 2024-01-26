Juvenile hospitalized after Tampa shooting: Police

A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Armenia Avenue in Tampa Friday afternoon, according to investigators.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the 8600 block on North Armenia Avenue after receiving reports of the juvenile being shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition, according to authorities. TPD has not said how old the juvenile is.

Officers are still gathering information about the shooting, but said it appeared to be isolated. Tampa police said they are trying to search for the suspect involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or make an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 800-873-8477.