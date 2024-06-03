K-9s help catch shooting suspect hiding under a tree in Highlands County

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man is in jail after Highlands County deputies say he shot another man, then drove off and hid under a tree until K-9 units tracked him down.

Investigators responded to a home off Twitty Road, just east of Sebring, Friday night and found a man shot in the back, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say they found the vehicle belonging to the suspect, 55-year-old Jose Agapioto Diaz, and tracked him through three miles of groves with the help of two K-9s.

More than two hours after responding to the shooting, deputies say they found Diaz hiding under a tree near Twitty Road and Skipper Road. Jail records show he is being held without bond.

The victim was flown to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

At this point, it's not known what may have led to the shooting.

