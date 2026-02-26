Karts 4 Kids brings pros and amatuer drivers together for All Children's Hospital

The Brief Kart 4 Kids is a non-profit charity event that benefits Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The organization has become one of the hospital's most significant fundraisers. The event drew hundreds of supporters and dozens of professional drivers.



Kart 4 Kids, the non-profit charity Pro/Am Kart race at Palmetto’s T-4 Kartplex, drew hundreds of supporters and dozens of professional drivers racing for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

What they're saying:

Since the beginning of Kart 4 Kids in 2012, the organization has evolved from a small memorial event into one of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital's (JHACH) most significant third-party fundraisers. To date, the organization has raised over $2.5 million, focusing on high-impact medical needs.

"I am so excited, this is a really cool foundation fundraiser and, as someone who works at All Children’s, I know what great care we provide the kids in this community," says Dr. Megan Martin, an ER doctor at JHACH in attendance.

The funds raised from this event have been used to purchase life-saving equipment, including specialized transport ventilators for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and to support the hospital's Patient Emergency Fund.

A Legacy of Speed:

The event also serves as a tribute to the late Indy 500 champion, Dan Wheldon, a local resident and beloved member of the racing community.

"It’s a great honor to Dan Wheldon, his kids are out here racing and Sébastien Bourdais has done a great job with his leadership, as has his whole team," says JHACH President Alicia Schulholf.

Pro drivers participating in this year's fundraiser include Sébastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon, Pato O'Ward, Romain Grosjean and many more.

"We were surprised to sell out this year," says Chris Russik, the Karts 4 Kids President. "It’s a full field. Supporters can put a team together or join to race individually and the response and support just keeps getting bigger year after year. It’s a lot of fun and we’re thrilled to see the turnout."

Beyond on Track:

For the medical staff at Johns Hopkins All Children’s, the money raised translates to "creature comforts" and advanced care that makes a hospital stay less daunting for a child.

"Their support really has been incredible. It really helps us give the best care for the kids and make sure we’re doing all the creature comforts that we have for the kids here," says Dr. Martin.

"It’s community coming together, all for kids. It’s the best of St. Pete and Tampa Bay, and we’re just grateful to the community for always showing up for the kids," says Schulholf.

You can find more information at karts4kids.org.