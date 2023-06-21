Expand / Collapse search
Special Marine Warning
from WED 1:01 PM EDT until WED 2:30 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
4
Rip Current Statement
from TUE 8:18 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Special Weather Statement
until WED 2:30 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Polk County

Kayaker clinging to piling off Gandy Beach rescued by Coast Guard

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker in distress off Gandy Beach. Images are courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard. article

The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker in distress off Gandy Beach. Images are courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard. 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Coast Guard rescue crew was in the right place at the right time to rescue a kayaker in St. Petersburg on Tuesday evening. 

According to the officials, a boat crew from the Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg had been diverted from a case when they rescued a kayaker clinging to a piling near Gandy Beach.

The man, who the Coast Guard says was in medical distress, was taken to a nearby restaurant where he was left in the care of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

READ: Safely take your dog on a kayaking adventure

The Coast Guard says Pinellas County 911 notified them of the distressed kayaker around 5:50 p.m. and he was rescued 10 minutes later.

"The rescue crew diverted from a previous case they were searching on," said Lt. J.G. Connor Sullivan, Sector St. Petersburg command duty officer. "If they hadn’t been in the area, the man probably wouldn’t have made it because there were no other marine units in the area."