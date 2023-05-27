Ken Paxton impeached by the Texas House of Representatives

Attorney General Ken Paxton has been impeached by the Texas House of Representatives.

In a historic vote at the Capitol, the House voted 121-23 to impeach the Texas attorney general after hours of debate and discussion on Saturday, May 27. Two members voted Present, Not Voting.

Paxton is the third elected official in Texas history to be successfully impeached, following Governor James Ferguson in 1917 and Judge O. P. Carillo in 1975.

The impeachment vote immediately suspends Paxton from his office. Paxton now awaits a Senate trial, where two-thirds of the vote would initiate a final removal.

It is now up to Governor Greg Abbott to appoint an interim replacement.

Paxton responded to the impeachment vote in a statement posted on Twitter. Paxton called the proceedings an "ugly spectacle" that "confirmed the outrageous impeachment plot" against him, and that he "look(s) forward to a quick resolution in the Texas Senate" where he has "full confidence the process will be fair and just."

20 Articles of Impeachment were filed Thursday by the Republican-majority bipartisan House Committee on General Investigating, citing alleged bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust, among other charges.

Paxton responded to these filings Friday in a press conference, calling the situation politically motivated and asking supporters to join him in front of the Capitol to protest the "illegal" impeachment proceedings.

Paxton has been under FBI investigation for years over accusations that he used his office to help a donor and was separately indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015, though he has yet to stand trial.

House committee inquires into Ken Paxton

The House Committee on General Investigating, made up of three Republicans and two Democrats, unanimously voted to recommend impeaching Paxton on Thursday, May 25.

The committee's inquiry into the attorney general began in March 2023 after Paxton and his agency asked the Legislature for $3.3 million of public funds to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit brought by whistleblowers in the Office of the Attorney General.

On Wednesday, May 24, the committee listened as a team of independent lawyers investigating Paxton detailed years of alleged bad behavior they say could amount to a host of crimes, like securities fraud, gifts to a public servant and abuse of official capacity.

Ken Paxton and Nate Paul

Paxton's relationship with Austin real estate developer Nate Paul received heightened attention during the House debate and discussion.

In 2020, top Paxton aides told the FBI they were concerned that Paxton was misusing his office to help Paul over the developer's unproven claims that an elaborate conspiracy to steal $200 million of his properties was afoot.

The FBI searched Paul's home in 2019, but the developer has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.

Paxton also told his staff members that he had an affair with a woman who worked for Paul.

Republicans notably quiet since impeachment announcement

Many top state Republicans have remained notably quiet since allegations against Paxton came to light.

Governor Abbott, who lauded Paxton while swearing him in for a third term in January, has yet to comment on the impeachment proceedings. The governor spoke at a Memorial Day service in the House chamber hours before the impeachment proceedings began, but did not comment to journalists before leaving.

In spite of Paxton's call for support, photographers with FOX 7 reported seeing only a small handful of supporters on the Capitol grounds during impeachment proceedings.

Some Texas Republicans and nationally recognized conservatives voiced their support for the attorney general.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter on Saturday, calling the impeachment proceedings a "travesty."

Former President Donald Trump took to the Trump-owned social media platform TRUTH Social on Saturday, calling Paxton "one of the most hard working and effective Attorney Generals in the United States."

What's next?

The House vote suspends Paxton from the office of attorney general. He now awaits a Senate trial.

If at least two-thirds of the Senate vote in favor of impeachment, Paxton would be officially removed from his office.

Governor Abbott will appoint an interim attorney general in Paxton's absence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.