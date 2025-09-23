Kingdom of God Global Church continuing operations despite arrests of church leaders

The Brief Almost a month after two self-proclaimed religious leaders were arrested, their "church" appears to continue operations. David E. Taylor and Michelle Brannon are accused of running a forced labor and money laundering operation. One woman who said she donated $20,000 to the Kingdom of God Global Church said she continues to get phone calls asking for money.



Almost a month after two self-proclaimed religious leaders were arrested, their "church" appears to continue operations.

David E. Taylor and Michelle Brannon were arrested at the end of August and are charged with forced labor, conspiracy to commit forced labor and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They're accused of using the Kingdom of God Global Church, also known as Joshua Media Ministries International (JMMI), as a front for this operation.

RELATED: Church leader arrested in Tampa FBI raid appears in federal court, staying behind bars for now

One woman who was a previous donor said she continues to get calls from people associated with the church.

The backstory:

The U.S. Department of Justice said Brannon, along with Taylor, led Kingdom of God Global Church. A 10-count indictment alleges that Taylor and Brannon ran call centers in Florida, Texas, Missouri and Michigan to solicit donations to the church.

The pair convinced their victims to work at the call centers and work for Taylor as personal servants – referred to as "armor bearers" – for long hours without pay, according to the indictment. Federal investigators said Taylor and Brannon "controlled every aspect of the daily living of their victims," who slept at the call center or in a "ministry" house and were not allowed to leave without permission.

PREVIOUS: Indictments against church leaders arrested in forced labor network called 'remarkable' by experts

The federal indictment alleges that victims were deprived of food, sleep and freedom. Some victims were even physically punished or psychologically punished if they didn’t meet Taylor’s monetary demands. The church operated multiple call centers nationwide where unpaid workers solicited donations.

The indictment also said the suspects forced the victims to transport women to Taylor and ensure that those women took Plan B emergency contraceptives.

The church received about $50 million in donations through its call centers dating back to 2014, according to the DOJ. Taylor and Brannon are accused of using much of that money to buy luxury properties, luxury vehicles and sporting equipment such as boats, jet skis and ATVs.

The FBI also alleges that victims were forced to apply for federal assistance and food stamps by claiming they were homeless, then turn that money over to the suspects.

READ: Former church worker relieved after federal raids, arrests of church leaders: 'I can't get back that time'

FBI officials said law enforcement arrested Brannon on August 27 at 706 Guisando De Avila in Hillsborough County, which is owned by the church, according to property records. Court documents said Brannon lived at the Avila mansion, which was also being used as a church call center.

Authorities allege that followers lived and worked at the property under slave-like conditions and were punished if they failed to meet demands.

‘Kingdom of God Global Church’ still operating?

Dig deeper:

Almost a month after Taylor and Brannon were arrested and their properties around the country were raided by the FBI, it appears people are still getting calls from representatives of the church.

One woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she first learned of the Kingdom of God Global Church through a religious network in June. She originally called the prayer line, but eventually began streaming the church services, and she even attended a conference in Michigan in the summer.

She said she got a phone call with a recorded message from Taylor, saying he's been praying for her.

MORE: Mother relieved after church leaders arrested in forced labor scheme, believes son was a victim

"They said that ‘Apostle’ was having dreams about me," she said. "That I was supposed to be a part of the ministry and that they had certain amounts that I was supposed to donate."

She said she donated about $20,000 to the church over the course of two months.

"My heart's desire was that my money was going towards homeless ministry and helping, you know, homeless people," she said.

What they're saying:

When she learned of the arrests and the FBI raids in late August, this woman said she couldn't believe she had given money to this organization.

"I've been getting non-stop phone calls since he's been put in jail, from the pastors from this church soliciting," she said.

This woman played multiple voicemails from different people who said they were calling from the church with messages from Taylor.

PREVIOUS: Church leaders arrested in multi-state money laundering, forced labor investigation

"He was so happy, and he's really so excited to hear from you," the voicemail said. "He really wanted us to really encourage you, as well as to pray with you."

She received a puzzling voicemail Monday night.

"I got a voicemail from one of the pastors that said that David Taylor was having service in prison," she said. "Yesterday was Rosh Hashanah, and they said that David Taylor wanted to get a message to me."

She hopes her experience serves as a warning for others.

"If your allegiance after seeing everything that happened, it does seem like a cult, because it seems more like their allegiance is not to Jesus, but it seems like it is to him," she said.

Big picture view:

The church appears to still be broadcasting services online. As of Monday, a three-hour Rosh Hashanah service was posted. Two other pastors who led the service told people that Taylor is in "shut away" with God.

FOX 13 called the church's prayer line, and the person who answered the phone said they're still operating and people are still supporting the church.

What's next:

Taylor and Brannon are facing the 10-count indictment on forced labor and money laundering charges out of Michigan, where the church's headquarters is. Brannon was being held for U.S. Marshals in jail in Pinellas County, but according to records, she's been moved.