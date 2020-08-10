Koala shows off impressive aerial skill, makes giant leap onto tree

We're used to seeing koalas dozing in trees, but they also have some pretty impressive aerial abilities.

Taronga Western Plains Zoo near Sydney, Australia shared video of one of their koalas making a giant leap onto a tree.

According to the zoo, although koalas can sleep for up to 18 hours a day, they are also capable of jumping up to two meters, or six-and-a-half feet.

Related: Watch as a curious koala takes a leisurely stroll around Australian school

“This behavior helps koalas locate the tastiest eucalyptus,” the zoo said.

Koalas are considered threatened under the US Endangered Species Act. Over one billion animals, including thousands of koalas, died in Australia's wildfires earlier this year, decimating the population of the marsupials in the wild.