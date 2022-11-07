Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts on Election Day 2022

Krispy Kreme wants to encourage voting and celebrate Election Day by offering a free Original Glazed doughnut to all customers at U.S. stores.

Anyone who visits a participating location on Tuesday, Nov. 8 can get a free sweet treat, the company said.

"A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day."

"So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks," Skena said.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based chain is known for its doughnut giveaways. Last week, it offered any customer who visited a Krispy Kreme location dressed in a Halloween costume a free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary.

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme celebrated its 85th anniversary by giving away free doughnuts for a year. It also made headlines for a promotion that offered a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for the average U.S. price of regular gas.

Last month, Krispy Kreme unveiled a collection of doughnuts inspired by churros — the deep-fried pastry coated in cinnamon sugar that’s popular in Spain, Mexico, and increasingly across the United States.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.