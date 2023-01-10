Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors

A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors.

Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.

Chandler was back in court Tuesday as prosecutors sought a DNA sample from Chandler.

The defendant admitted to shooting his next-door neighbor to death during an argument about a gun, court records show.

Tuesday, prosecutors were after the DNA evidence to prove it.

Tampa Judge Michael William brought up the new motion filed by the state. Chandler's defense attorney Joseph Caimano addressed the court, saying they had no objection.

With no resistance from the defendant, prosecutor Alexa Cline wants to get his DNA soon.

"I will either go down to the jail with Mr. Caimano and preschedule that or have another court date in March for them to do that," said Cline.

The judge ruled quickly to grant the state's motion, and Chandler will have to provide his DNA once prosecutors schedule a date. He is expected back in court in March.