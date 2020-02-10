Lake Hollingsworth: A beautiful place to walk, bike, and sightsee

Not surprisingly, Lakeland, Florida is known for its many lakes, but there is one lake that has stood out amongst walkers, bikers, and families. That would be Lake Hollingsworth.

Located along the lake is a scenic trail that has become a destination for outside activities in the Lakeland area.

The scenery is one of the things people love about the lake.

One walker offered, “Today, we stopped too often to look at turtles and birds. The animals out here gives the place an extra special feel when you’re walking around so you are never bored. It’s always lovely to watch.”

Not only do residents from the area come to visit the lake, but tourists come from all over to enjoy the beautiful sights the lake provides.

One woman explained, “We Googled 'walk' and 'trails' and this was the first one that came up. It’s a great walk around, nice and flat. The scenery is amazing, there are tons of birds, and has lovely water, it’s just amazing.”