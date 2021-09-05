Lake Wales police investigating fatal vehicle crash

article

Edwin McMillan, 62, of Lake Wales, died Saturday afternoon following a vehicle crash in Lake Wales, according to the Lake Wales Police Department.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 27 and Washington Avenue.

According to police, McMillan was traveling southbound on Highway 27, through the intersection, when he was struck by a tractor-trailer that was turning left from northbound Highway 27 onto Washington Avenue westbound. The impact caused major damage to both vehicles, which came to a rest in the middle of the intersection. Police say it is unclear which driver had the right-of-way.

McMillan was extricated from his pickup truck by the Lake Wales Fire Department and flown by helicopter to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died around 2:20 p.m.

After being shut down to attend to the drivers and clear the roadway, Highway 27 reopened around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

No charges have been filed at this time because the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Officer Sean Robertson or Officer Rocky Myers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.

