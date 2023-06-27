Lakeland bakery makes cupcakes perfect for people who have allergies

Mike and Mike’s Desserts describes themselves as a "free-from" bakery based in Lakeland, Florida.

That means they make cupcakes that are free from dairy, eggs, and nuts. Those are three of the most common ingredients that prevent people with allergies from enjoying many foods.

"By eliminating all those ingredients, you allow everyone to come to the table and enjoy the product," said co-founder, Mike Mitchell.

Cupcakes are made in smaller, bite-size portions.

"Less is more," shared Mitchell. "I think it’s the perfect size."

Current flavors include chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry.

Customers can find the cupcakes in Publix GreenWise Markets.

To check out their website to see all the places you can pick up some cupcakes today, click here.

