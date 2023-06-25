New salad shop in Tampa providing healthy drive-thru alternative

Just what Tampa needs, another drive-thru.

Well, maybe Green Lane is just the drive-thru you need.

Forget about the greasy burger joints and fried fast foods. Green Lane offers more color than calories in their food as a drive-thru salad restaurant.

Founder Christopher Burch put it this way, "I wanted to really bring an affordable salad that all of America would like, more importantly, fresh made, homemade fast drive-thru."

The idea is that eating fast food doesn't have to be bad for you.

From their Bunny Hop Chop to their Tuscan Sun salad, the ingredients are freshly made and prepared to order with the natural ingredients you would expect from a gourmet salad maker.

"Green Lane makes all of their salad dressings fresh," shared Burch, "I think the community at large, America at large, needs healthy homemade salads."

So for the health conscious or the diet watcher, Green Lane offers an opportunity to eat on the go without giving up ground in the waist watching war.

Burch backed the business here in South Tampa because he loves it here.

"I love Tampa. It's probably the most beautiful city in America. It's got a fantastic workforce," and, he added, "This is our home."

Green Lane is open daily from 10 am until 9 pm. You'll find them at 4495 West Gandy Boulevard or online by clicking here.