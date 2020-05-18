Lakeland City Hall reopens for business, with modifications

Lakeland’s city hall re-opened on Monday, as the governor’s plan to fully reopen the state took the next step forward.

You can now only enter City Hall through one entrance, on Iowa Street, so that attendants can monitor who is coming into the building.

Visitors must have their temperature taken. If the temperature is higher than 101.4, they are turned away.

They are asked several questions, such as if they have been exposed to anyone testing positive for the virus recently, if they are experiencing chills or fever, and if they have travelled out of state in the last two weeks.

Two people were refused entry by mid-morning Monday.

If people don’t have a mask with them, the city gives them one and requests that they wear it.

“I do mind wearing the mask,” Nancy Williamson told FOX 13 as she walked out of city hall. But Williams says it has become the new normal.

“It’s supposed to be safer that way,” she commented.

Monday also marked the beginning of employees coming back in to City Hall to work.

