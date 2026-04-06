Lakeland commission grants Talbot House an appeal hearing for Memorial Boulevard relocation

Lakeland city leaders voted 5-2 to approve Talbot House's request for an appeal hearing in two weeks. In December, the Planning and Zoning Board denied Talbot House's request to build a facility on E. Memorial Blvd capable of offering nearly 400 shelter beds, a walk-in clinic, and more. During public comment, homeowners and business owners urged commissioners to uphold the board's decision, citing concerns about an increase in crime and traffic, and depreciating property values.



Talbot House Ministries, a homeless services provider in Lakeland, has been pushing to relocate from downtown to a busy corridor; however, homeowners and business owners are opposed to the move.

City commissioners met Monday and voted 5-2 to approve the Talbot House request for an appeal hearing on the proposed move.

The backstory:

In December, the Planning and Zoning Board denied Talbot House's request to change the land use at its proposed site on East Memorial Boulevard from commercial use to institutional use.

Its proposed facility would be much larger than its current downtown location—capable of offering nearly 400 shelter beds, a walk-in clinic, an employment center, and much more.

RELATED: Lakeland homeowners picket against Talbot House Ministries' proposed relocation site

Talbot House plan

What they're saying:

The organization's attorney appealed the decision, saying the board did not act with due diligence when denying the application.

"We will assert the Planning and Zoning Board failed to properly follow adopted procedure, due process requirements, standards, and regulations, and failed to consider fact-based, competent evidence to support its decision," said Tim Campbell, attorney for Talbot House.

The commission voted to set the appeal hearing for April 20, so commissioners can hear more from both sides before making a decision.

RELATED: Talbot House proposes new site on E. Memorial Blvd., still draws opposition from residents, business owners

The other side:

During public comment, homeowners and business owners urged commissioners to uphold the board's decision.

"They have not addressed our primary concern about the vetting process of the individuals coming and going for less than a 24-hour period, and that has been our primary concern from the beginning," said concerned resident Wanda Avery.

"Memorial Boulevard is very busy," said Linda Renn Honeycutt, another concerned resident. "I'm so sad children would run out there, and it's a sad situation to put women and children in a place where there's so much traffic."

What's next:

On April 20, the land use application hearing will essentially start from scratch. Talbot House, through its attorney, will be able to present new evidence, and the public will have a chance to speak.

Commissioner Guy LaLonde also requested documentation of crash and 911 call data, a compatibility analysis for the proposed site, and proof that alternative locations were considered, so these materials can be presented at the upcoming hearing.