Family of Lakeland toddler shot to death pleads for justice: ‘It took a piece of our life’

Police are still looking for one of two suspects in a shooting that killed a toddler.

Lakeland police say Jaquez, "JD", Norton, 3, was killed in a shooting at the Cambridge Cove apartments earlier this month.

Police have charged Kevarius Green, 30, with two counts of murder. He’s also accused of killing his accomplice, Kemarius Wilson, 22.

Investigators say JD was in a Toyota Rav 4 with his three-month-old sister, his mother, and her boyfriend. When they were leaving the apartment complex, their car was blocked by a white Dodge Challenger.



According to police, Green and Kemarius Wilson both got out with guns. After an argument, police say Green started firing his rifle, hitting JD in the backseat and Kemarius Wilson, who was behind the Toyota Rav4.

"My daughter was begging them, ‘My kids are here,’" Rivera said.

Green turned himself in earlier this week. His attorney says he’ll claim the shooting was self-defense.

Kevarius Green makes first appearance.

Police are still looking for Demarius Wilson, who they believe was driving the car that the three men were in.

JD’s family is begging for justice and for help finding Wilson. They say JD’s death has destroyed them.

"He was like the king," Pilar Rivera, JD’s grandmother said. "We’d never had a boy before. When he came, we were so excited."



Rivera says JD was her only grandson.

"He was just starting to live," she said. "He was somebody full of love. Very happy. You can see the dimples on his smile. Beautiful smile."

Rivera says JD came to visit her about an hour before he went to the apartment complex with his family to visit a friend.



"He was so happy, jumping on every motorcycle," Rivera said. "And then he was hugging everybody. He kissed me. Usually, he hugs me but never kisses me."

Later that evening, Rivera says she heard about the shooting. She says she went to the scene and saw her daughter’s car full of bullet holes.

When she went to the police department, she says she saw her daughter and granddaughter but didn’t see JD.



"It took a piece of our life," she said. "JD is supposed to be playing her with us. He was not even in school. He was a baby."

Rivera says JD’s death has destroyed their family.

"We will miss him," she said. "We will love him. We had so many plans for him, but unfortunately, somebody cut those plans too early."

Police are asking anyone with information about Demarius Wilson’s whereabouts to come forward.

Pictured: Demarius Wilson. Image is courtesy of the Lakeland Police Department.

"It’s not going to get my grandson back, but I know it’s going to help," Rivera said.

If you have any information on this investigation, you can contact the Lakeland Police Department at (863) 834-8975. You can also contact Heartland Crimestoppers.

You can remain anonymous. There’s up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

