Lakeland leaders to vote on school speed zone cameras. Here's where they would go

Commissioners in Lakeland are set to vote Monday on a plan to install cameras aimed at cutting down on speeding in several school zones.

If approved, cameras would be placed near the following eight schools:

Lincoln Academy

Crystal Lake Elementary

Philip O'Brien Elementary

Southwest Middle

North Lakeland Elementary

Lakeland High

Lakeland Highlands Middle

Sleepy Hill Elementary

Pictured: Speed camera in a school zone.

Why you should care:

During a meeting in May, the city pointed to a study from May 2024 showing nearly 850 violations per day near these schools.

Additionally, Lakeland police said 25 Polk County Public School students were involved in vehicle-related crashes, resulting in 13 deaths, during the 2023-24 school year.

If cameras are installed, speeding in these zones could result in a $100 fine after an initial 30-day awareness campaign. Revenue from the fines would support school district security initiatives, school crossing guard recruitment, and city traffic safety programs.

Police also say cameras would allow officers to focus their patrols on other school zones.

What's next:

Monday's City Commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

