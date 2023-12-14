Lakeland Linder International Airport sets sights on commercial flights

Catching a flight could soon be a lot more convenient for residents of Polk County.

Lakeland Linder International Airport has negotiated a deal with Avelo Airlines that would bring commercial service in 2024.

City Council members are expected to formally approve the plan when they meet on Monday, December 18.

To ready itself for commercial passengers, Lakeland Linder will begin construction immediately to expand parking and add TSA security screening areas to its terminal.

The airport has already been experiencing significant growth in recent years. It’s currently home to more than 60 corporate businesses, including Amazon Air, which has made it the 22nd busiest cargo airport in the country.

Plans are also in the works to add another runway in the future.



"With our location right between Tampa and Orlando, we’re seeing a lot of folks move here and use us as a secondary airport," said Adam Lund, assistant director of Lakeland Linder Airport. "We are emerging here kind of as our own market as well as more and more businesses, start to relocate here in Central Florida and Polk County so you’re seeing a lot more activity that’s being generated locally versus satellite operations that are going into larger metros."

Avelo Airlines made its debut in 2021. The low-cost airline’s stated goal, according to its website, is to make airline travel "convenient, affordable and reliable."

Avelo already operates out of several Florida airports, including Tampa International, and flies to more than 45 destinations across the country, primarily focusing on smaller market destinations and national parks like Glacier and Yellowstone.

No word yet on which destinations will be on the flight board in Lakeland, but officials hope to offer up to five daily flights.

