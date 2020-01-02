Lakeland man arrested after lengthy standoff ends in Polk County

A standoff lasting 23 hours in Polk County came to an end Thursday evening with the arrest of a Lakeland man.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Nickolus P. Johnson barricaded himself in his mother's home on Deeson Road with two children, ages 4 and 9.

The mother of the children had called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, telling deputies that Johnson shot at her several times when she arrived to pick up the kids.

Investigators set up a perimeter around the home and established communication with Johnson, who refused to leave the residence. He assured deputies he did not want to hurt the children.

"Johnson fluctuated from being irate to calm without warning or provocation," the sheriff's office said.

The 23-hour standoff with Polk deputies and Lakeland police came to an end around 8:20 p.m. Thursday when deputies made contact with Johnson near the front door of the home and were able to safely take him into custody.

The sheriff's office said both children are in good condition and are being reunited with family members.

Johnson will be charged with attempted murder for shooting at his ex-girlfriend, along with other charges.