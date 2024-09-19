Lakeland man arrested for stealing phone, wallet from person he played pickleball with

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man was arrested in Lakeland after stealing a phone and wallet from someone he had just played pickleball with.

Photo courtesy: Lakeland Police Department

According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers arrested a ‘pickleball pirate,’ Jason Lafferty, 53, of Lakeland, last Friday and charged him with grand theft, criminal use of personal identification, and more.

On September 6, the victim was playing pickleball at Kelly Recreation Complex on Imperial Boulevard when he had his phone and wallet stolen. A little over an hour after the theft, the victim's credit card had been used at five different places.

Through their investigation, officers determined Lafferty had played pickleball with the victim and then took their property and left. Police said Lafferty was on non-expiring state probation/supervised release.

