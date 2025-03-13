Lakeland man dies after crashing into fence, tree: Police

The Brief A Lakeland man was killed in a vehicle crash on Wednesday night. Police say Emanuel Droz, 34, died after slamming into a chain-link fence and a tree. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.



A vehicle crash claimed the life of a Lakeland man on Wednesday night, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

What we know:

Police say Emanuel Droz, 34, was traveling south on East Lake Park Drive around 10:35 p.m. when he traveled west off the roadway, came back onto the roadway and crossed the center line, then left the roadway on the east side. Police say the Lexus he was driving continued through a chain-link fence, then hit a tree.

READ: Mother driving her 3 children dies after dump truck pulls in front of minivan: FHP

Authorities say crews from the Lakeland Police Department Patrol Units, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department provided life-saving measures, but Droz died at the scene.

The roadway was shut down for approximately two hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

Police say it is unclear why Droz’s vehicle left the roadway twice before the crash occurred.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Lakeland Police Department.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: