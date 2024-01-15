Lakeland man found dead on I-75 may have been hit by commercial vehicle: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking the community for information after it says the body of a Lakeland man was discovered on I-75 on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say a passerby told them that there was a body lying on the north shoulder of the interstate near Big Bend Road in Gibsonton shortly before 3 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they said they found a 55-year-old Lakeland man dead.

According to FHP, evidence shows that the man was likely hit by a large red vehicle, which may be a commercial vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **8477.