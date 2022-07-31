Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say

Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.

The two vehicles collided, causing the Honda to leave the roadway onto the road shoulder and strike a 41-year-old man who was in the grass area placing a garage sale sign, according to LPD.

The 41-year-old man died at the scene.

The 18-year-old was taken to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment.

Neither the 16-year-old driver of the Rogue nor her adult passenger was hospitalized.

The roadway was shut down for about four hours while the was processed for the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Dale Deas at dale.deas@lakelandgov.net.