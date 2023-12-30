83-year-old Lake Alfred woman dies at scene of crash: FHP

article

An 83-year-old Lake Alfred woman died Friday night after a crash at the intersection of US 92 and 21st St NW, according to troopers.

Officials say the 83-year-old was driving a Lexus sedan north on 21st ST NW.

According to authorities, a 25-year-old Winter Haven man driving a Honda sedan headed east on US-92.

At the intersection, troopers say the 83-year-old turned left into the path of the Honda. The two cars collided, and the 83-year-old died at the scene of the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the 25-year-old was seriously injured.