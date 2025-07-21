Lakeland mother, son face animal cruelty charges after 8 malnourished dogs found inside home: LPD

The Brief Police say that eight dogs were living in nasty conditions inside their Bayview home. The dogs were taken by Polk County Animal Control, and it's unclear if or when they'll be put up for adoption. There are resources available through SPCA Florida and Polk County Animal Control.



A mother and son are facing animal cruelty charges after nearly a dozen of their dogs were found malnourished to the point one could no longer walk, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Shamar Gipson, 23, and his mother, Sherish Gipson, are accused of neglecting nearly a dozen dogs, eight of which had their ribs piercing through their skin.

Police say they were living in nasty conditions inside their Bayview home.

What they're saying:

"As they examined the house, they could see there was urine and feces on the floor," said police spokesperson, Stephanie Kerr. "It was reported the dogs hadn't eaten in at least a week."

In Sherish's arrest affidavit, it states that detectives asked her why she didn't just surrender the dogs to animal control, and she responded she should've, but she'd lost her job and was having a tough time.

Shamar told detectives they couldn't physically or financially take care of the animals.

"There are resources available through the SPCA and animal control," said Kerr. "Absolutely reach out and if you can't receive assistance, then maybe the dogs need to be surrendered so they can find happy and healthy homes."

What's next:

The dogs were taken by Polk County Animal Control, and it's unclear if or when they'll be put up for adoption.

The Gipsons were both charged with eight misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Sherish was charged with an additional felony count.

