Lakeland non-profit expands campus to serve more single mothers, children

A Lakeland-based non-profit is expanding their campus to serve more single mothers and their children.

The Single Moms residential program is a nine to 12 month program where single moms can live on campus with their kids. They participate in weekly classes, which focus on finance, parenting, vocation and personal development with the goal of financial independence.

"There are a lot of moms struggling currently. We see multiple inquiries come in every single day," said Stephanie Harrison, the executive director of the Single Moms Program.

High inflation, the state of the economy, the affordable housing market are all contributing factors as far as why more single moms are struggling.

Because of the growing need, the non-profit recently received city approval to expand their campus and to build more homes.

Today, the non-profit serves roughly 24 single moms and 51 children and when construction is complete, they'll be able to serve 56 single moms and 118 children, which is about double.

There will also be a new meeting and events center.

"For single moms and their children, for foster children. It's a training space, event space where moms and children can come in and be able to have curriculum together. Where foster families can come in and be trained and be able to welcome foster children in their home," said Jerry Haag, the CEO of One More Child.

There's a huge need for a place like this in the community that can provide much-needed love and support.

"There are amazing moms that really want to provide for their children and give them everything [they] can in life and when they're able to come here, they can take a breather, participate in the program, save funds and when they leave the program, a lot have gone on to buy homes which is amazing in this market," said Harrison.

"Our work is driven by the purpose, the mission that we have to help One More Child," said Haag.

The non-profit's goal is to have the expansion completed in 2030. There's no price tag on the project yet as they're waiting for approval of their master plan.