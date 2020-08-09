Lakeland police investigating double homicide after discovering 2 bodies during wellness check

Lakeland police are investigating a double homicide after discovering two bodies inside a home near the 1500 block of West Highland Street.

According to police, an officer following up on a wellness check made forced entry into a residence near the 1500 block of West Highland Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The wellness check was requested by a family member who had not heard from the victim’s for several days.

While searching the residence, located inside the King's Manor Mobile Home Park on the northside of West Highland Street, the officer located two adult victims inside who were deceased.

Police said the victims are a 69-year-old man, and a 72-year-old female married couple who lived in the residence. Detectives are not yet releasing how they died though they said it appeared that the victims had been dead for multiple days. Although very early in the investigation, preliminary evidence suggests the victims knew their attacker, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Russ Hurley at 863.834.8973 or Russell.Hurley@Lakelandgov.net. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," or download the free "P3tips" app on a smartphone or tablet.