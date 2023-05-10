1 shot after fight escalates in Land O' Lakes parking lot, deputies say

article

One man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he was shot during a fight in a Land O' Lakes parking lot, deputies said.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said they are now investigating the shooting that happened in the 1800 block of Collier Parkway.

Investigators said they believe two men, who know each other, were arguing in the parking lot of a nearby business. That's when, they said it escalated into a fight which left the one man injured from being hit in the head with a gun repeatedly.

Deputies said the man was eventually shot.

The victim was found by deputies at the intersection of US 41 and County Line Road, and authorities said he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available from deputies.