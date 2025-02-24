Lakeland police trainee accused of stealing from Walmart

The Brief A Lakeland police trainee is accused of shoplifting at a Walmart. LPD said that Huascar Vargas resigned after his arrest, but if he didn’t, he would have been fired. Vargas was arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting and taken to the Polk County Jail.



A Lakeland police trainee found himself on the other side of the law and out of a job after investigators say he stole items from a Winter Haven Walmart.

The backstory:

According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers with the Winter Haven Police Department were called to Walmart at 7450 Cypress Gardens Boulevard Southeast shortly before 6 p.m. last Wednesday to investigate a shoplifting incident.

Police say a Walmart asset protection employee saw Officer Huascar Evangelista Vargas, 27, failing to scan items while utilizing a self-checkout register.

He was also observed scanning a lower-priced produce item for a more expensive one, according to officers.

Huascar Evangelista Vargas mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Police say Vargas was found to have paid for a total of $83.80 worth of merchandise but did not pay for $124.50 in food and household items.

He was arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting and taken to the Polk County Jail.

LPD said that Vargas resigned, but if he didn’t, he would have been fired.

Timeline:

Vargas was sworn in by the Lakeland Police Department on November 1, 2024, and was most recently in the field training program.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Lakeland Police Department.

