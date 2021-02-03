Lakeland submits Tigers spring training pandemic plan to MLB

Spring training is just a few weeks away, but things are going to be a lot different this year thanks to COVID-19.

The city of Lakeland, with input from the Polk Health Department and other agencies, just submitted a pandemic plan to Major League Baseball. The plan details the proposed new restrictions at Tiger Town, where the Detroit Tigers have been spring training for the last 85 years.

It limits fans in the stands to 25 percent of capacity, about 2,200 people. In the party area, it sets a cap of 50 percent, and in suites, 75 percent.

"We have distinct lines that we have to adhere to, but again, it’s baseball and fans in the stands," commented Bob Donahay, who heads Lakeland’s Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees Tiger Town.

Donahay says this year there will be social distancing between fans, and between fans and players, which means no autographs.

Advertisement

Concession stands will be open, but only wrapped food will be sold. Drinks will have lids on them.

Not surprisingly, spectators will be required to wear a mask. Handwashing stations will be scattered throughout the facility.

Major League Baseball has to approve the plan, which Donahay predicts will happen in the next week or so.

If all goes well, the first players will arrive at Tiger Town on February 17. The first game, an exhibition game against South Eastern University is scheduled for the 26 of this month.

Click here to keep up with the latest Detroit Tigers spring training news.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter