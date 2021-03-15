Lakeland woman accused in Capitol riots allowed to stay out of jail until trial

A tipster saw an image of Lakeland resident Corinne Montoni during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol and called the FBI.

Now Montoni faces federal charges of tampering or destruction of records, trespassing, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Her attorney, Paul Showalter says his client will fight the charges.

"We need to get the government's evidence and that’s what we are going to be doing in the coming days and weeks and months," said Showalter.

Montoni is now part of the largest criminal case in US history. Hundreds of accused rioters have already been arrested for the invasion of the Capitol building.

Court documents show, Montoni bragged about it on social media, claiming she was fed up with corruption.

"Today we showed them how done we are...we broke a few windows, sure but we were a peaceful protest occupying the people's property," wrote Montoni.

Monday in a Washington DC courtroom, Montoni was allowed to stay out on bond with certain restrictions. The judge asked if she would comply with all of the conditions she quickly replied "yes."

If she violates any she will be locked up until her trial. Her next court date is set for May 10.